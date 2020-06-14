Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hermosa Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
55 18th Street
55 18th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1300 sqft
One of Hermosa's best Walk Streets. A 2 bedroom 1 bath stand-alone(separate) house with 1300 Sq Ft only 7 houses from the Strand.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
909 17th St 1/2
909 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1/2 Available 07/20/20 1BR Beach Cottage - Property Id: 71483 Super cute 1BR/1BA beach cottage in the perfect Hermosa Hills location. Only a couple blocks to Pier Ave; easy walk to the beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
640 Hermosa Avenue
640 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
1858 sqft
Executive lease one block to the Beach. Perfect location just across from walk street on Hermosa Ave. Great floor spacious floor plan with central air conditioning, new paint and carpets. Master suite has spa tub and walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1830 The Strand
1830 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
3850 sqft
Quite simply 1830 The Strand is the best finished most well executed brand new ocean view single family north hermosa strand home to ever hit the open market.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
624 4th Street
624 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1535 sqft
Want to live at the beach! Completely detached, private townhome! Built in 1997, this three bedroom, two and a half bath home is a few blocks from the beach and has views of the city from it’s much sought after roof top deck.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
245 26th Street 1/2
245 26th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully maintained unique home with three bedrooms and three baths each on own floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1716 Second Street
1716 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
Newly remodeled. New kitchen granite counters all new appliances. All new baths with vessel sinks and new marble floors. New stone floors downstairs. New wood floors upstairs. Very high ceilings and 32 windows. Walk to all MB schools and beach.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4447 sqft
864 3rd Street Available 06/15/20 Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 11th Street
304 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
2704 sqft
Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 2nd Street
232 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2020 sqft
Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout. Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1130 10th Street
1130 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2360 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, four bath townhome ideally located close to award-winning schools, freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! Nook off kitchen is perfect for an in-home office.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
City Guide for Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa hardcore! Hermosa Beach, California, has given birth to two hardcore bands. Hardcore punk band Black Flag formed in the late 1970s in the town and played its first show at Valley Park on Pier Avenue. At the same time, the melodic hardcore band Descendents also was forming in Hermosa Beach.

A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hermosa Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hermosa Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

