166 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
909 17th St 1/2
909 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1/2 Available 07/20/20 1BR Beach Cottage - Property Id: 71483 Super cute 1BR/1BA beach cottage in the perfect Hermosa Hills location. Only a couple blocks to Pier Ave; easy walk to the beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1917 Hermosa Ave 2a
1917 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Unit 2a Available 07/01/20 Large quiet Bachelor Steps to Beach - Property Id: 288186 Great Bldg on walk street, steps to ocean, Hermosa Plaza, Volleyball courts, large patio backyard for communal use with awesome tenants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
434 33rd st
434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach $4,100month 2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
715 4th Street
715 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1550 sqft
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2nd Street
905 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2735 sqft
905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES 4BR / 3.5BA Approx.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
67 The Strand
67 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,920
1 sqft
This newly renovated Strand Beach home offers total access. Only a few steps away to the sand, enjoy the convenience of quick and easy access to the beach, without giving up the privacy that comes with this beach house location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
929 16th Street
929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1245 sqft
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
950 Ardmore Avenue
950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2200 sqft
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
55 18th Street
55 18th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1300 sqft
One of Hermosa's best Walk Streets. A 2 bedroom 1 bath stand-alone(separate) house with 1300 Sq Ft only 7 houses from the Strand.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1728 The Strand
1728 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1100 sqft
This property is Oceanfront along The Strand. The Casa Grande offers two bedrooms as well as an office that may also be a third bedroom. There are two bathrooms as well as an outdoor hot/cold shower.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
43 15th Court
43 15th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1762 sqft
Nice craftsman contemporary built in 2008 with pier and white water views 3 houses from The Strand, .2 miles from the Hermosa pier and 1.6 miles from MB pier.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
30 The Strand
30 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,998
2843 sqft
2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3900 sqft
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 The Strand
2024 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3015 sqft
This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3303 Morningside Drive
3303 Morningside Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3335 sqft
This home is ideally located on a prime Sand Section corner lot at the northern tip of Hermosa Beach just steps away from the beach, parks, jogging path, local grocery stores and restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1205 7th Place
1205 7th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1634 sqft
This 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home is situated in the heart of a coveted Hermosa Beach neighborhood. First floor features an open floor plan with 2 separate living areas on either side of the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
532 The Strand
532 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1150 sqft
Sun and Surf await! Enjoy incredible views and sunsets from this 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath oceanfront unit with a large patio deck area.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1602 The Strand
1602 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3306 sqft
Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
732 The Strand
732 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3700 sqft
Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
225 24th Street
225 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
Rarely does an opportunity come along in North Hermosa like this 1-bedroom apartment with ocean views from the front porch. This charming home offers generous living space and rear outdoor area.
City Guide for Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa hardcore! Hermosa Beach, California, has given birth to two hardcore bands. Hardcore punk band Black Flag formed in the late 1970s in the town and played its first show at Valley Park on Pier Avenue. At the same time, the melodic hardcore band Descendents also was forming in Hermosa Beach.

A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hermosa Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hermosa Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

