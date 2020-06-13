166 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA with balcony
Hermosa hardcore! Hermosa Beach, California, has given birth to two hardcore bands. Hardcore punk band Black Flag formed in the late 1970s in the town and played its first show at Valley Park on Pier Avenue. At the same time, the melodic hardcore band Descendents also was forming in Hermosa Beach.
A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hermosa Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.