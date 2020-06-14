Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA with garage

Hermosa Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
907 Manhattan Avenue
907 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
450 sqft
1-Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building Approx. 450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
434 33rd st
434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach $4,100month 2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2nd Street
905 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2735 sqft
905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES 4BR / 3.5BA Approx.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
715 4th Street
715 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1550 sqft
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
950 Ardmore Avenue
950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2200 sqft
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1728 The Strand
1728 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1100 sqft
This property is Oceanfront along The Strand. The Casa Grande offers two bedrooms as well as an office that may also be a third bedroom. There are two bathrooms as well as an outdoor hot/cold shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
16 The Strand
16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
43 15th Court
43 15th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1762 sqft
Nice craftsman contemporary built in 2008 with pier and white water views 3 houses from The Strand, .2 miles from the Hermosa pier and 1.6 miles from MB pier.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3900 sqft
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3303 Morningside Drive
3303 Morningside Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3335 sqft
This home is ideally located on a prime Sand Section corner lot at the northern tip of Hermosa Beach just steps away from the beach, parks, jogging path, local grocery stores and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
532 The Strand
532 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1150 sqft
Sun and Surf await! Enjoy incredible views and sunsets from this 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath oceanfront unit with a large patio deck area.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1602 The Strand
1602 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3306 sqft
Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
421 11th Street
421 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1849 sqft
Fully Furnished Hermosa Beach Sand section 4 bedroom home with Central AC! This open concept, front unit townhouse has vaulted ceilings on the top floor, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, large dining room, breakfast bar, powder room and a

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
20 20th Court
20 20th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
This spectacular ocean view beach house rental is located one house from the strand on a quiet walk street in Hermosa Beach. Walk or bike to award winning restaurants and high end shops in Hermosa Beach or Manhattan Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1830 The Strand
1830 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
3850 sqft
Quite simply 1830 The Strand is the best finished most well executed brand new ocean view single family north hermosa strand home to ever hit the open market.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
126 19th Street
126 19th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious two bedroom and two bath apartment with great ocean views just a very short walk to the beach! Updated kitchen and appliances, laundry in the unit with the washer and dryer, one car parking in a shared garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
624 4th Street
624 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1535 sqft
Want to live at the beach! Completely detached, private townhome! Built in 1997, this three bedroom, two and a half bath home is a few blocks from the beach and has views of the city from it’s much sought after roof top deck.

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
736 Gould Avenue
736 Gould Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1802 sqft
Spectacular two story unit with attached private 2 car garage in the Beautiful “Sea View Villas.” 33 unit Modern Contemporary building is located at the top of Gould Avenue, boasting unobstructed views from Catalina to Malibu.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
245 26th Street 1/2
245 26th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully maintained unique home with three bedrooms and three baths each on own floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
City Guide for Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa hardcore! Hermosa Beach, California, has given birth to two hardcore bands. Hardcore punk band Black Flag formed in the late 1970s in the town and played its first show at Valley Park on Pier Avenue. At the same time, the melodic hardcore band Descendents also was forming in Hermosa Beach.

A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

