Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 PM

1707 Pacific Coast

1707 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great unit. New paint and carpet by move in. No common walls and no one living above. Large sun deck outside unit. Walk to shopping and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Pacific Coast have any available units?
1707 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 1707 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1707 Pacific Coast offer parking?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
