115 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hermosa Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
347 30th Place
347 30th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,500
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 short blocks to the beach and 2 short blocks to Valley Park so make this lovely studio your home. Very walk-able, you don't need a car! Market, restaurants and a gym nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
607 S. Prospect Avenue #202
607 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
669 sqft
607 S.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
616 17th Street
616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3460 sqft
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
848 11th Street
848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$16,500
4613 sqft
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
619 sqft
Ocean view condo.Resort style living complex with heated pool, spa and sauna. Nestled in a prime South Redondo Beach location, it offers ocean breezes and is just steps away from King Harbor and a short walk to Redondo and Hermosa beaches. ..

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1623 2nd Street
1623 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Two story family home w/2500 sq. ft. of living space on 6500 sq. ft. lot in wonderful East Manhattan Beach location.
Results within 5 miles of Hermosa Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3656 Garnet St.
3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.
City Guide for Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa hardcore! Hermosa Beach, California, has given birth to two hardcore bands. Hardcore punk band Black Flag formed in the late 1970s in the town and played its first show at Valley Park on Pier Avenue. At the same time, the melodic hardcore band Descendents also was forming in Hermosa Beach.

A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hermosa Beach, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hermosa Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

