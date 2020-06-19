All apartments in Hayward
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

23676 Amador St.

23676 Amador Street
Location

23676 Amador Street, Hayward, CA 94541
Santa Clara

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street. This home has been renovated to an open concept floor plan combining a spacious dine-in kitchen, family room with laundry area, and a half bath. Open beam ceilings throughout the living room and bedrooms adds to the charm of the interior. Warm walnut floors in the living room and hallway complement the bright and welcoming atmosphere. The backyard offers a large level-in patio to enjoy entertaining and barbequing. The yard is an ideal space to plant your own garden; green thumb encouraged. This charming home is adjacent to Centennial Park and is sure to impress and prove that good things do come in small packages.
*Easy freeway access to HWY 880 and the Greater Bay Area
*Short Distance to Public Transportation and BART, Amtrak, Centennial Park and Cannery Park
*Convenient to Southland Mall, Marina Square Mall, and Downtown Hayward

Lease Terms:
One Year Minimum
Owner Pays for Gardener
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities and Garbage
Renters Insurance Required
This is a non-smoking home

CONTACT:
Bonita Chinn or
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
rentals@discoinvest.com
510-584-9078
discoinvest.com
DRE#01911108

(RLNE5781046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23676 Amador St. have any available units?
23676 Amador St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayward, CA.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 23676 Amador St. have?
Some of 23676 Amador St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23676 Amador St. currently offering any rent specials?
23676 Amador St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23676 Amador St. pet-friendly?
No, 23676 Amador St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 23676 Amador St. offer parking?
No, 23676 Amador St. does not offer parking.
Does 23676 Amador St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23676 Amador St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23676 Amador St. have a pool?
No, 23676 Amador St. does not have a pool.
Does 23676 Amador St. have accessible units?
No, 23676 Amador St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23676 Amador St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23676 Amador St. does not have units with dishwashers.
