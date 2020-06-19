23676 Amador St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street. This home has been renovated to an open concept floor plan combining a spacious dine-in kitchen, family room with laundry area, and a half bath. Open beam ceilings throughout the living room and bedrooms adds to the charm of the interior. Warm walnut floors in the living room and hallway complement the bright and welcoming atmosphere. The backyard offers a large level-in patio to enjoy entertaining and barbequing. The yard is an ideal space to plant your own garden; green thumb encouraged. This charming home is adjacent to Centennial Park and is sure to impress and prove that good things do come in small packages.

*Easy freeway access to HWY 880 and the Greater Bay Area

*Short Distance to Public Transportation and BART, Amtrak, Centennial Park and Cannery Park

*Convenient to Southland Mall, Marina Square Mall, and Downtown Hayward



Lease Terms:

One Year Minimum

Owner Pays for Gardener

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities and Garbage

Renters Insurance Required

This is a non-smoking home



CONTACT:

Bonita Chinn or

Marty Chan DRE#01400871

rentals@discoinvest.com

510-584-9078

discoinvest.com

DRE#01911108



