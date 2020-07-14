Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed alarm system bbq/grill conference room e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Amador Village is the perfect place to call home. Our large floor plans, private outdoor space, beautiful kitchen and bath finishes and resident amenities will have everyone at your house to watch the game or enjoy a glass of wine and the sunset from your private balcony or patio. Staying in shape is easy with our fitness center and swimming pool. Each home has a full-sized washer and dryer to make laundry a snap plus there are private garages available, for an extra fee. We are close the BART station and Highway 880 for an easy commute to work or entertainment in San Francisco. If you're hungry, head over to EL Taquito 2 across the street or enjoy great food in a great atmosphere at Buffalo Bills Brewery about half a mile away on B Street.Your dog will love living at Amador Village. You're only a short walk to Centennial Park and close to Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Please call for an appointment today!