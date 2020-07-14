All apartments in Hayward
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Amador Village

24080 Amador St · (270) 207-9630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA 94541
Santa Clara

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3528 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,218

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 5025 · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 6512 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,378

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2533 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 5526 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 3513 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amador Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
alarm system
bbq/grill
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Amador Village is the perfect place to call home. Our large floor plans, private outdoor space, beautiful kitchen and bath finishes and resident amenities will have everyone at your house to watch the game or enjoy a glass of wine and the sunset from your private balcony or patio. Staying in shape is easy with our fitness center and swimming pool. Each home has a full-sized washer and dryer to make laundry a snap plus there are private garages available, for an extra fee. We are close the BART station and Highway 880 for an easy commute to work or entertainment in San Francisco. If you're hungry, head over to EL Taquito 2 across the street or enjoy great food in a great atmosphere at Buffalo Bills Brewery about half a mile away on B Street.Your dog will love living at Amador Village. You're only a short walk to Centennial Park and close to Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Please call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: 1st Full month rent plus any addition fees that may apply
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. We offer rentable parking garages that will keep your cars safe from the elements. If you would like an extra parking spot, please contact us, and we will do all we can to accommodate you.
Storage Details: We have extra storage onsite

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amador Village have any available units?
Amador Village has 6 units available starting at $2,218 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Amador Village have?
Some of Amador Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amador Village currently offering any rent specials?
Amador Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amador Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Amador Village is pet friendly.
Does Amador Village offer parking?
Yes, Amador Village offers parking.
Does Amador Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amador Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amador Village have a pool?
Yes, Amador Village has a pool.
Does Amador Village have accessible units?
No, Amador Village does not have accessible units.
Does Amador Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amador Village has units with dishwashers.
