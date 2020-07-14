Amador Village

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: 1st Full month rent plus any addition fees that may apply
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. We offer rentable parking garages that will keep your cars safe from the elements. If you would like an extra parking spot, please contact us, and we will do all we can to accommodate you.
Storage Details: We have extra storage onsite