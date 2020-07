Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed garage community garden tennis court

Life isn’t just about the big milestones. It’s about the smaller moments in between. And life at Creekwood in Hayward, CA, is where we make those small things count; this is the place you deserve. Contemporary and stylish Studio, 1, and 2 bedroom living spaces with amenities like a zen garden and two pools that offer places for gathering, relaxation, and retreat. Friendly laundry facilities, recycling, and package receiving also make chores a breeze. Gated underground parking and nightly patrols ensure you feel safe. Our pet-friendly community is set against the backdrop of wooded paseos and a meandering creek, all just moments from the best of East Bay and the city beyond. Welcome home to Creekwood!