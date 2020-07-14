The Mark Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs and above, Rottweiler, Alaskan Malamute, Dobermann, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Akita, Chow Chow, German Shepherd, Cane Corso, Pit Bull, Wolf-Hybrid, Presa Canario
Parking Details: Other. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information. Street. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information. Designated off-site parking.
Storage Details: Separate storage space for rent