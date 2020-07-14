The Mark Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose. Located in the heart of The Bay Area with easy access to Silicon Valley, this is "Just Right" Living™ within reach in Northern California. The Mark is made up of quaint, garden-style apartments surrounding a community pool, well-situated on almost 5 acres in a sunny East Bay setting. Each home at The Mark has vinyl plank flooring, modern appliances, and sliding glass doors that bring in tons of natural light from your patio or balcony. Our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility and practicality you need to make the most out of your new home. With a plethora of one, two and three-bedroom options, you can find the apartment that's "just right" for you in this community managed by people who care. Aside from the pool, The Mark has premium amenities including our on-site ...