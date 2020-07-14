All apartments in Hayward
The Mark Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

The Mark Apartments

24650 Amador St · (510) 491-9671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up To $1,000 Off July 2020 Rents On Available Apartment Homes, Contact us Today!
Location

24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA 94544
Santa Clara

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 87 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose. Located in the heart of The Bay Area with easy access to Silicon Valley, this is "Just Right" Living™ within reach in Northern California. The Mark is made up of quaint, garden-style apartments surrounding a community pool, well-situated on almost 5 acres in a sunny East Bay setting. Each home at The Mark has vinyl plank flooring, modern appliances, and sliding glass doors that bring in tons of natural light from your patio or balcony. Our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility and practicality you need to make the most out of your new home. With a plethora of one, two and three-bedroom options, you can find the apartment that's "just right" for you in this community managed by people who care. Aside from the pool, The Mark has premium amenities including our on-site ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs and above, Rottweiler, Alaskan Malamute, Dobermann, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Akita, Chow Chow, German Shepherd, Cane Corso, Pit Bull, Wolf-Hybrid, Presa Canario
Parking Details: Other. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information. Street. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information. Designated off-site parking.
Storage Details: Separate storage space for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mark Apartments have any available units?
The Mark Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mark Apartments have?
Some of The Mark Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Mark Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up To $1,000 Off July 2020 Rents On Available Apartment Homes, Contact us Today!
Is The Mark Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mark Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Mark Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Mark Apartments offers parking.
Does The Mark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mark Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mark Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Mark Apartments has a pool.
Does The Mark Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Mark Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Mark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mark Apartments has units with dishwashers.
