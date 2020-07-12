219 Apartments for rent in Harder-Tennyson, Hayward, CA
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
27354 Tyrrell Ave
27354 Tyrrell Avenue, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 mile to South Hayward BART - Come live in this spacious remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in sunny Hayward! Close to many restaurants and shopping. 12 minutes to Downtown Hayward. Many parks, schools, and the library minutes away.
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,103
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally located development with your comfort in mind, these beautiful units offer a series of amenities. These include an onsite playground, various floor plans, new appliances, and ceramic tiles in the kitchens.
70 Donada Place
70 Donada Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
870 sqft
Diamond Ridge - Contemporary first floor Condo in the Diamond Ridge gated community. Convenient location close to 92/880, BART, groceries, coffee, restaurants, shops & downtown Hayward.
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1474 sqft
Available 07/13/20 4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.
1256 Stanhope Ln., Apt #252
1256 Stanhope Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1007 sqft
Upgrade 2Bed 2Bath Condo - Please contact Jose Albornoz 510.833.
554 Spalding St
554 Spalding Street, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
2198 sqft
Large Hayward 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story house available soon! - 554 Spalding St, Hayward, CA - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with close access to highway 880 and Mission Blvd.
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,791
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,978
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,931
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
