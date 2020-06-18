22555 Linden Street Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the friendly Upper B Street neighborhood in Hayward.



The pleasant interior is unfurnished with features like the tiled bathroom and laminate floors, a fine wooden ceiling in the living room and bedroom, and a relaxing balcony. A lovely kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready to use appliances - refrigerator, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with coin-operated washer and dryer. Electric wall heater is installed for climate control.



Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=okFvnGjvYNv



A covered carport with 1 space is available with an additional $50 for more space.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: San Felipe Community Center Park, Sulphur Creek Park, Hayward Japanese Gardens and De Anza Park.



