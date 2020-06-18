All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like 22555 Linden Street Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

22555 Linden Street Unit 10

22555 Linden St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA 94541
Upper B Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the friendly Upper B Street neighborhood in Hayward.

The pleasant interior is unfurnished with features like the tiled bathroom and laminate floors, a fine wooden ceiling in the living room and bedroom, and a relaxing balcony. A lovely kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready to use appliances - refrigerator, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with coin-operated washer and dryer. Electric wall heater is installed for climate control.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=okFvnGjvYNv

Additional Details:
A covered carport with 1 space is available with an additional $50 for more space.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: San Felipe Community Center Park, Sulphur Creek Park, Hayward Japanese Gardens and De Anza Park.

(RLNE5669574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 have any available units?
22555 Linden Street Unit 10 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 have?
Some of 22555 Linden Street Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
22555 Linden Street Unit 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 does offer parking.
Does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22555 Linden Street Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22555 Linden Street Unit 10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St
Hayward, CA 94544
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave
Hayward, CA 94544
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St
Hayward, CA 94544

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms
Hayward Apartments with BalconyHayward Apartments with Parking
Hayward Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission Garin
Santa Clara
Harder Tennyson

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity