Hayward, CA
Cadence Apartments
Cadence Apartments

28850 Dixon St · (510) 296-3277
Location

28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA 94544
Mission-Garin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 447 · Avail. now

$2,213

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. now

$2,213

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$2,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$2,612

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,682

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 349 · Avail. now

$2,722

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cadence Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
trash valet
valet service
bbq/grill
bike storage
playground
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Cadence Apartments in Hayward, CA! The city’s newest apartment homes conveniently connected to everything your life requires. Cadence provides all the right elements to keep you tuned in with balanced amenities to help you tune out when you want to. Cadence offers well-appointed one and two-bedroom apartment homes equipped with features such as stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, plank wood flooring and huge windows with amazing views. Enjoy our community amenities as well including a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard with fire pit and pool. We are also a pet friendly community and your furry loved ones will enjoy our pet grooming spa.

Our Hayward, CA apartments for rent are close to dow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cadence Apartments have any available units?
Cadence Apartments has 15 units available starting at $2,213 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Cadence Apartments have?
Some of Cadence Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cadence Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cadence Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cadence Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cadence Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cadence Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cadence Apartments offers parking.
Does Cadence Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cadence Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cadence Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cadence Apartments has a pool.
Does Cadence Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cadence Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cadence Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cadence Apartments has units with dishwashers.
