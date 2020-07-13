Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool guest parking hot tub trash valet valet service bbq/grill bike storage playground

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome to Cadence Apartments in Hayward, CA! The city’s newest apartment homes conveniently connected to everything your life requires. Cadence provides all the right elements to keep you tuned in with balanced amenities to help you tune out when you want to. Cadence offers well-appointed one and two-bedroom apartment homes equipped with features such as stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, plank wood flooring and huge windows with amazing views. Enjoy our community amenities as well including a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard with fire pit and pool. We are also a pet friendly community and your furry loved ones will enjoy our pet grooming spa.



