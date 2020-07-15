All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like Aloha Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
Aloha Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Aloha Apartments

250 W Jackson St · (510) 757-1330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Jackson Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA 94544
Jackson Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 25 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aloha Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
online portal
playground
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA!

Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Hayward views or a night out on the town, Aloha Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.

We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2-bedroom floor plans just minutes from Hayward's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Peruse our photo gallery and see why you should be calling Aloha Apartments your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 non-refundable.
fee: $50
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply. See your community office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aloha Apartments have any available units?
Aloha Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Aloha Apartments have?
Some of Aloha Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aloha Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aloha Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aloha Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aloha Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aloha Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aloha Apartments offers parking.
Does Aloha Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aloha Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aloha Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Aloha Apartments has a pool.
Does Aloha Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Aloha Apartments has accessible units.
Does Aloha Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aloha Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Aloha Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
Amador Village
24080 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94541
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St
Hayward, CA 94544
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St
Hayward, CA 94544
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr
Hayward, CA 94541

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms
Hayward Apartments with ParkingHayward Apartments with Pool
Hayward Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission Garin
Santa Clara
Harder Tennyson

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity