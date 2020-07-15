Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park e-payments game room green community online portal playground

Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA!



Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Hayward views or a night out on the town, Aloha Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.



We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2-bedroom floor plans just minutes from Hayward's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Peruse our photo gallery and see why you should be calling Aloha Apartments your next home.