Solis Garden
Solis Garden

20 W Harder Rd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA 94544
Jackson Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,148

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solis Garden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Hayward views or a night out on the town, Solis Garden Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want. We offer pet-friendly, studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Hayward's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Solis Garden have any available units?
Solis Garden has 6 units available starting at $1,798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Solis Garden have?
Some of Solis Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solis Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Solis Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solis Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Solis Garden is pet friendly.
Does Solis Garden offer parking?
Yes, Solis Garden offers parking.
Does Solis Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solis Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solis Garden have a pool?
Yes, Solis Garden has a pool.
Does Solis Garden have accessible units?
No, Solis Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Solis Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solis Garden has units with dishwashers.

