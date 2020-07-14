Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill e-payments internet access

Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Hayward views or a night out on the town, Solis Garden Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want. We offer pet-friendly, studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Hayward's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.