222 11941 Acacia Ave.

Amenities
***Welcome to our cozy community. Come enjoy all we have to offer like our large pool, beautiful maintained landscaping, gated entry and laundry facility. Walking distance to schools, shopping, fine dining and public transportation. Call today for our move in special. 6-month lease.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5239
IT490211 - IT49MM5239