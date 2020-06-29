222 11941 Acacia Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

***Welcome to our cozy community. Come enjoy all we have to offer like our large pool, beautiful maintained landscaping, gated entry and laundry facility. Walking distance to schools, shopping, fine dining and public transportation. Call today for our move in special. 6-month lease.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash, Gas.

Appliances: Gas Stove.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5239



IT490211 - IT49MM5239