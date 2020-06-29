All apartments in Hawthorne
222 11941 Acacia Ave.

11941 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11941 Acacia Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
***Welcome to our cozy community. Come enjoy all we have to offer like our large pool, beautiful maintained landscaping, gated entry and laundry facility. Walking distance to schools, shopping, fine dining and public transportation. Call today for our move in special. 6-month lease.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5239

IT490211 - IT49MM5239

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. have any available units?
222 11941 Acacia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. have?
Some of 222 11941 Acacia Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 11941 Acacia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
222 11941 Acacia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 11941 Acacia Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 222 11941 Acacia Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 222 11941 Acacia Ave. offers parking.
Does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 11941 Acacia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 222 11941 Acacia Ave. has a pool.
Does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 222 11941 Acacia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 222 11941 Acacia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 11941 Acacia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

