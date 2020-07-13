Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1019 sqft
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5439 Marine Ave
5439 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2080 sqft
5439 Marine Ave Available 08/15/20 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JqJ1aU_WAUI 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1918 Bataan Road
1918 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1023 sqft
Recently Remodeled two bedroom town home. Side by Side Refrigerator, new microwave oven, Great outdoor space on a spacious private patio. New carpet fresh paint new counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #2, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,396 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
14923 Mansel Avenue - 14923
14923 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE Now! ** Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled. Laundry hookups. Large private fenced yard. Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.

1 of 30

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 west 109th street
3153 West 109th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood, Ca - Property Id: 308011 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 1/2 W 109th St
3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
16 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.

July 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report. Hawthorne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hawthorne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hawthorne rents held steady over the past month

Hawthorne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hawthorne stand at $1,266 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,627 for a two-bedroom. Hawthorne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hawthorne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hawthorne

    As rents have increased slightly in Hawthorne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hawthorne is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hawthorne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,627 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hawthorne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hawthorne than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hawthorne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

