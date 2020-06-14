132 Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hawthorne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
The Palms
4829 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features convenient carport and relaxing pool. Units feature hardwood floors and oven range for convenience. Close to Eucalyptus Park with proximity to Interstate-405.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
4465 W 142nd St
4465 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Front unit of a 4 unit building. 3bds 1 3/4 ba, hardwood floors,Bright, spacious living room that opens to kitchen. Small front yard. Conveniently located to shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
13459 Glasgow Place
13459 Glasgow Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a corner lot with large yard. The house has been newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. A detached 2 car garage and gated driveway provide parking and storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
14900 Chadron Ave Apt 1
14900 Chadron Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 bath in Prime Gardena is now move-in ready!! This unit has been newly remodeled! *New granite counter tops *New Paint *New Stove *New Plank Flooring Building Amenities: Laundry on-site Gated parking Secure entry 1 parking

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4726 W. 147th Street - 4
4726 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in great Lawndale location. New paint, and brand new Hardwood Floors! Kitchen includes stove. Laundry onsite. No pets. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4BEgnS31zoJ

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1731 3rd Street
1731 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,200
3100 sqft
This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms. Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3544 sqft
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
74 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hawthorne, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hawthorne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

