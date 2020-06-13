186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . https://www.mashcole.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ramona
1 Unit Available
4465 W 142nd St
4465 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Front unit of a 4 unit building. 3bds 1 3/4 ba, hardwood floors,Bright, spacious living room that opens to kitchen. Small front yard. Conveniently located to shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13800 Cordary Avenue
13800 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2200 sqft
Furnished short-term rental. Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
13459 Glasgow Place
13459 Glasgow Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a corner lot with large yard. The house has been newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. A detached 2 car garage and gated driveway provide parking and storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,228
1362 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1731 3rd Street
1731 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms. Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
237 Aviation Place
237 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1708 sqft
Welcome to the Cape Cod Community of Manhattan Pointe! Enjoy the comaraderie of the “walk street like” and secure complex while benefiting from the sought after Manhattan Beach lifestyle.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gardena
1 Unit Available
2912 W 141st Street
2912 West 141st Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1312 sqft
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New bathroom, New kitchen with dining area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2005 Plant Avenue
2005 Plant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2005 Plant Avenue in Redondo Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
15111 Freeman Avenue
15111 Freeman Avenue, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1395 sqft
Beautiful and bright turnkey fully remodeled family multi-level townhouse in gated La Palma Estates community. The main level has a living room with a fireplace that opens to the private patio. The main floor has a half bath available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1910 E farrell Ave #B
1910 Farrell Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1910 E farrell Ave #B in Redondo Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4433 W 154th
4433 154th Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report. Hawthorne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hawthorne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hawthorne rents held steady over the past month

Hawthorne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hawthorne stand at $1,266 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,627 for a two-bedroom. Hawthorne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hawthorne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hawthorne

    As rents have increased slightly in Hawthorne, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hawthorne is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hawthorne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,627 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Hawthorne.
    • While Hawthorne's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hawthorne than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hawthorne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

