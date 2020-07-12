/
north hawthorne
298 Apartments for rent in North Hawthorne, Hawthorne, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11855 South Inglewood Avenue
11855 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,215
920 sqft
Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for: Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
11917 Grevillea Avenue
11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4235 W. 126th St.
4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,225
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
11954 Gale Avenue - 7
11954 Gale Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
Upper 2 bed 1 bath, Large living room, dining area, New paint, carpet. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tkMDQGgmGC6&brand=0
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1019 sqft
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4264 W Broadway
4264 Broadway, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Enjoy this updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Hawthorne! This unit has just been painted and new wood-like floors have been installed. Built-in cabinets in the hallway and around the bedroom closet allow for convenient storage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
21 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4307 W 142nd St in Hawthorne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4562 W 129th Street
4562 West 129th Street, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1200 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home. Back unit is a stand alone single family residence with private driveway, 2 car garage and private back yard. Nothing shared with front house.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4931 W 134th Street
4931 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1250 sqft
Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
12512 Doty Avenue
12512 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4465 W 142nd St
4465 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
800 sqft
Front unit of a 4 unit building. 3bds 1 3/4 ba, hardwood floors,Bright, spacious living room that opens to kitchen. Small front yard. Conveniently located to shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13800 Cordary Avenue
13800 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2200 sqft
Furnished short-term rental. Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4015 W. 137th St.
4015 West 137th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFF RENT - Villa Adriana Apartments is a gorgeous complex located close to schools, transportation and a lovely park. Beautiful courtyard with sparkling pool (gated), underground parking (gated), laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
24 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
9 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
80 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
