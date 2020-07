Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities carport parking pool on-site laundry hot tub

Enjoy convenient access to Manhattan Beach, LAX, and El Segundo's business district at The Palms Apartment Homes. Our spacious studios, one and two bedroom apartments are newly renovated with lovely finishes. Enjoy condo-style living with premium flooring, a fully equipped kitchen, gated parking and luxurious amenity features. Central location just 4 miles to the shore with convenient access to the 405 and 105 freeways.