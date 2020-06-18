All apartments in Glendale
947 W. Glenoaks Bl.

947 Glenoaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

947 Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent. - Property Id: 282717

Charming ground level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment for rent, completely remodeled with one car detached garage accessible from back alley.
- New kitchen and bathroom
- New appliances, oven/stove, microwave, washer, dryer and water heater
- New recessed lighting, brand new split unit heater and air conditioning
- New wood flooring
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282717
Property Id 282717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. have any available units?
947 W. Glenoaks Bl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. have?
Some of 947 W. Glenoaks Bl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. currently offering any rent specials?
947 W. Glenoaks Bl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. pet-friendly?
No, 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. offer parking?
Yes, 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. offers parking.
Does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. have a pool?
No, 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. does not have a pool.
Does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. have accessible units?
No, 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. does not have accessible units.
Does 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 W. Glenoaks Bl. does not have units with dishwashers.

