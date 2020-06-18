947 W. Glenoaks Bl.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning

Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent. - Property Id: 282717



Charming ground level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment for rent, completely remodeled with one car detached garage accessible from back alley.

- New kitchen and bathroom

- New appliances, oven/stove, microwave, washer, dryer and water heater

- New recessed lighting, brand new split unit heater and air conditioning

- New wood flooring

No Pets Allowed



