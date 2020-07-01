663 Ivy Street

Amenities

Renovated to perfection 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private first floor unit in a quiet 4-unit complex in a prime Glendale location. Spacious unit features open concept modern kitchen with brand new appliances, custom cabinetry, and countertops. Newer flooring and fresh paint throughout, walk-in closet, separate laundry area with new washer and dryer, quiet good size bedroom, new wall AC units, new window blinds, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Best Glendale location, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, shopping, dining & schools. Owner pays for cold water. Must see!