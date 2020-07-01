All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

663 Ivy Street

663 Ivy Street · (818) 725-1041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

663 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated to perfection 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private first floor unit in a quiet 4-unit complex in a prime Glendale location. Spacious unit features open concept modern kitchen with brand new appliances, custom cabinetry, and countertops. Newer flooring and fresh paint throughout, walk-in closet, separate laundry area with new washer and dryer, quiet good size bedroom, new wall AC units, new window blinds, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Best Glendale location, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, shopping, dining & schools. Owner pays for cold water. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Ivy Street have any available units?
663 Ivy Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 Ivy Street have?
Some of 663 Ivy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
663 Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
No, 663 Ivy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 663 Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 663 Ivy Street offers parking.
Does 663 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 663 Ivy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 663 Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 663 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 663 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
