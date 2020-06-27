663 CONCORD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely adorable redone Spanish home in Glendale. New kitchen and appliances plus a separate breakfast nook and laundry room. This 2 bedroom home is just want you are looking for. Lovely living room with a Batchelder fireplace (non working) and separate formal dining room. Bathroom also has been all redone. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage plus long driveway for additional parking. Very cute backyard with fruit trees and 2 separate covered patios in the front and side of the house. Freeway literally just blocks away. Landlord looking for professional non-smoking tenant. Available October 1st.