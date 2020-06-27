Absolutely adorable redone Spanish home in Glendale. New kitchen and appliances plus a separate breakfast nook and laundry room. This 2 bedroom home is just want you are looking for. Lovely living room with a Batchelder fireplace (non working) and separate formal dining room. Bathroom also has been all redone. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage plus long driveway for additional parking. Very cute backyard with fruit trees and 2 separate covered patios in the front and side of the house. Freeway literally just blocks away. Landlord looking for professional non-smoking tenant. Available October 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 663 CONCORD Street have any available units?
663 CONCORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 CONCORD Street have?
Some of 663 CONCORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 CONCORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
663 CONCORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.