650 Milford Street

Location

650 Milford Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous single family home on corner lot in Glendale! - Enjoy a variety of upgrades with this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home on corner lot in the heart of Glendale. You're never far from the action with close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment at the Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria, Griffith Park and the LA Zoo, Porto's Bakery, and much more!

This single family home on the corner lot of a tree-lined street in Glendale features gorgeous engineered-wood floors, dual-pane windows, recessed lights, and mirrored closet doors and built-in shelving.

The kitchen is equipped with a French door refrigerator, built-in range with exhaust fan, an electric oven, dishwasher, disposal, custom cabinets for ample storage space. Accent lights under the cabinets provide mood lighting while entertaining your guests. Large granite countertops and island with built-in gas range provide plenty of opportunities to craft your next culinary masterpiece.

Additional amenities include a tankless water heater for endless hot water on demand, NEST thermostat that controls central air conditioning and heat, front loading washer and dryer, and off-street parking. French doors in the third bedroom lead out to a small patio backyard that provides an opportunity to enjoy the breeze on a cool evening.

Tenant pays for all utilities. Landscaping costs will be covered by owner.

Cats and small dogs will be accepted (under 25 lbs). Additional fees may apply.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.
Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

If you're a rental property owner and need help finding tenants, handling evictions or cost effective maintenance, please call us today!

(RLNE4896897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

