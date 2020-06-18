All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:03 PM

641 Corwin Avenue

641 Corwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

641 Corwin Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This two story single family tastefully remodeled home is located in the heart of prestigious Chevy Chase area. Spacious light and bright living room with fireplace and a dining room , 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with custom vanities, fresh paint, double pane windows, recessed lighting, and laminate flooring throughout.Other features include modern gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Lower level includes the 3rd Bedroom with full new bathroom, living room, brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, refrigerator, oven, and microwave, with a separate entrance to the backyard and can also be used for guests. The laundry room includes washer/dryer with half bath. Thankless water heater.Entertaining private backyard with gazebo which includes patio furniture, custom built barbecue area with refrigerator and two professional grills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Corwin Avenue have any available units?
641 Corwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Corwin Avenue have?
Some of 641 Corwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Corwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
641 Corwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Corwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 641 Corwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 641 Corwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 641 Corwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 641 Corwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Corwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Corwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 641 Corwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 641 Corwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 641 Corwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Corwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Corwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

