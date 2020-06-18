641 Corwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

This two story single family tastefully remodeled home is located in the heart of prestigious Chevy Chase area. Spacious light and bright living room with fireplace and a dining room , 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with custom vanities, fresh paint, double pane windows, recessed lighting, and laminate flooring throughout.Other features include modern gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Lower level includes the 3rd Bedroom with full new bathroom, living room, brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, refrigerator, oven, and microwave, with a separate entrance to the backyard and can also be used for guests. The laundry room includes washer/dryer with half bath. Thankless water heater.Entertaining private backyard with gazebo which includes patio furniture, custom built barbecue area with refrigerator and two professional grills.