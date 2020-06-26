All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1

638 W California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

638 W California Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit APT 1 Available 07/01/19 California Gardens Townhomes - Property Id: 123866

Safe neighborhood, good schools in the area, in-house laundry, newer and fresh carpeting, newer laminate floors, attached 2 car garage, landlord pays for sewer, water, and trash removal, 2 blocks from the Metro, 8 minute walk to the Glendale
Galleria and The Americana Mall, very attentive management company and condominium association board. Well maintained and clean townhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123866
Property Id 123866

(RLNE4905813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 have any available units?
638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 have?
Some of 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 offer parking?
Yes, 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 offers parking.
Does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 have a pool?
No, 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1 has units with dishwashers.
