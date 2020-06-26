638 W CALIFORNIA AVE APT 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit APT 1 Available 07/01/19 California Gardens Townhomes - Property Id: 123866



Safe neighborhood, good schools in the area, in-house laundry, newer and fresh carpeting, newer laminate floors, attached 2 car garage, landlord pays for sewer, water, and trash removal, 2 blocks from the Metro, 8 minute walk to the Glendale

Galleria and The Americana Mall, very attentive management company and condominium association board. Well maintained and clean townhouse.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123866

Property Id 123866



(RLNE4905813)