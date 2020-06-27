All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:39 AM

615 S Columbus Ave

615 S Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

615 S Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*
CLASSIC HOME: 1920 s Spanish bungalow court - on nearly 1 acre of desert-scaped, park-like grounds.
*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*~~*

Pets Welcome meow woof !!

1 Bedroom / Walk-in Closet / 1 Bath / Living Room / Kitchen / Laundry hook-ups / Lots of storage

GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD: Highly walkable ..
Quiet tree-lined street. Just around the corner from Pacific Park and Library -- swimming pool, gym, baseball, soccer !! (4.5-star Yelp reviewed).
Short walk to D.T. Glendale shopping and restaurants .The Americana, Glendale Galleria, Target, and more!

FANTASTC LOCATION: A stone's throw to Atwater Village !!
2 minutes to the 5, 134 & 2 Freeways. 10 minutes into DTLA.
Easy travel to Downtown LA, Burbank Studios & Hollywood !!
You can even take surface streets. (Burbank and Universal Studios through lovely Griffith Park. Hollywood via Los Feliz Blvd.).

COMPLETELY RESTORED in 2016.:
New Electric
New plumbing
Endless Hot Water
Hardwood Floors
Recessed lighting
Stone counter tops
Tall French Windows (natural light!)
Vintage Stove -- fully restored
Laundry Hook-Ups in unit. (why share?)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Columbus Ave have any available units?
615 S Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 S Columbus Ave have?
Some of 615 S Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 S Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 615 S Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 615 S Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 615 S Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 S Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Columbus Ave have a pool?
Yes, 615 S Columbus Ave has a pool.
Does 615 S Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 615 S Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 S Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
