600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Beautiful eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with new white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel refrigerator. Quiet rear unit has hardwood floors, custom paint, new double pane windows and fresh paint throughout. Spacious bath has new vanity, lighting and shower doors. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room. Bedroom is spacious and has HUGE walk in closet. One assigned garage parking and laundry onsite. Available now. Sorry no pets.