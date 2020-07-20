All apartments in Glendale
600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

600 E Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 E Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Beautiful eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with new white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel refrigerator. Quiet rear unit has hardwood floors, custom paint, new double pane windows and fresh paint throughout. Spacious bath has new vanity, lighting and shower doors. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room. Bedroom is spacious and has HUGE walk in closet. One assigned garage parking and laundry onsite. Available now. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have any available units?
600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have?
Some of 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive offers parking.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have a pool?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
