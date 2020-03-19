All apartments in Glendale
505 North KENWOOD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 North KENWOOD Street

505 N Kenwood St · No Longer Available
Location

505 N Kenwood St, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this luxuriously remodeled bright Townhome with in best part of Glendale. Building features new paint, dual glazed windows and fresh landscaping. Large brand new kitchen with new cabinets, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Two spacious luxury baths. New distressed style wood floors throughout. New stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. Custom two tone paint. New high efficient central A/C and heat, plumbing & electrical fixtures, LED recessed lights and new vertical blinds. Spacious closets feature organizers in both bedrooms. Private patio with new fence, great for entertaining and BBQing. Cats and dogs under 15lbs OK. One covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 North KENWOOD Street have any available units?
505 North KENWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 North KENWOOD Street have?
Some of 505 North KENWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 North KENWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 North KENWOOD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 North KENWOOD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 North KENWOOD Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 North KENWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 North KENWOOD Street does offer parking.
Does 505 North KENWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 North KENWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 North KENWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 505 North KENWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 North KENWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 505 North KENWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 North KENWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 North KENWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
