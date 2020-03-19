505 North KENWOOD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this luxuriously remodeled bright Townhome with in best part of Glendale. Building features new paint, dual glazed windows and fresh landscaping. Large brand new kitchen with new cabinets, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Two spacious luxury baths. New distressed style wood floors throughout. New stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. Custom two tone paint. New high efficient central A/C and heat, plumbing & electrical fixtures, LED recessed lights and new vertical blinds. Spacious closets feature organizers in both bedrooms. Private patio with new fence, great for entertaining and BBQing. Cats and dogs under 15lbs OK. One covered parking.