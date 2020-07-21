All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

501 Raleigh Street

501 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 Raleigh Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The perfect place to lease! Located in the heart of Glendale resides this fabulous a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1,100SqFt of living space. This is a second level unit, very clean with stunning plank flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, storage space and central AC with heating! Enjoy entertaining in the living room where you have lots of space, natural light and even access to your very own balcony with a view! Nestled under a tray ceiling find a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliance, sleek counter-tops and lots of cabinet space. Bathrooms are well-lit and the bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. This unit comes with 2 assigned carport parking spots. Centrally located near markets, Maple park and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Raleigh Street have any available units?
501 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 501 Raleigh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 Raleigh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 501 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 501 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 501 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Raleigh Street has units with dishwashers.
