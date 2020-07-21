501 Raleigh Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

The perfect place to lease! Located in the heart of Glendale resides this fabulous a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1,100SqFt of living space. This is a second level unit, very clean with stunning plank flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, storage space and central AC with heating! Enjoy entertaining in the living room where you have lots of space, natural light and even access to your very own balcony with a view! Nestled under a tray ceiling find a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliance, sleek counter-tops and lots of cabinet space. Bathrooms are well-lit and the bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. This unit comes with 2 assigned carport parking spots. Centrally located near markets, Maple park and restaurants!