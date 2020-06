Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Brand new condo for rent. This unit features 3 br and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 car underground garage with elevator access, an elegant courtyard, high ceilings, spacious and open floor plans, exquisite kitchens with all appliances(refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer And before we finish yes, the location is amazing! Centrally located near the Glendale Fashion Center, Whole Foods, Porto's Bakery & Cafe, Glendale Galleria and the Americana at Brand.