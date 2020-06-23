All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

449 W Lexington Drive

449 E Lexington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

449 E Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW for LEASE! Located in a sought-after area in Glendale resides 449 W. Lexington Drive! Boasting a floor-plan with 1,078sqft of living space, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Inside this unit find beautiful tile and wood flooring with baseboard moldings, high ceilings with crown moldings and French windows throughout! The living room features a spacious yet inviting space with easy patio access. Nestled under a trey ceiling with recessed lighting is the cozy kitchen that includes granite counter-tops with glass tile back-splash, dark wooden cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the unit are well-illuminated with ample closet space and French doors that lead outside. The Master bedroom is an ensuite with a private bathroom, walk-in closet, plus a mirrored sling Door closet! This unit is centrally located neat popular dining, grocery stores, schools and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 W Lexington Drive have any available units?
449 W Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 W Lexington Drive have?
Some of 449 W Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 W Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
449 W Lexington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 W Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 449 W Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 449 W Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 449 W Lexington Drive does offer parking.
Does 449 W Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 W Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 W Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 449 W Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 449 W Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 449 W Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 449 W Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 W Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
