Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NOW for LEASE! Located in a sought-after area in Glendale resides 449 W. Lexington Drive! Boasting a floor-plan with 1,078sqft of living space, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Inside this unit find beautiful tile and wood flooring with baseboard moldings, high ceilings with crown moldings and French windows throughout! The living room features a spacious yet inviting space with easy patio access. Nestled under a trey ceiling with recessed lighting is the cozy kitchen that includes granite counter-tops with glass tile back-splash, dark wooden cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the unit are well-illuminated with ample closet space and French doors that lead outside. The Master bedroom is an ensuite with a private bathroom, walk-in closet, plus a mirrored sling Door closet! This unit is centrally located neat popular dining, grocery stores, schools and much more!