410 W. Lexington Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY 11/27 5-6 PM**

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Spacious and sunny, this 2 level duplex with a front porch showcases 2 parking spaces, a back-yard storage garage, outdoor patio area and a spacious, sunny, country kitchen with WASHER & DRYER, and a side door entrance. The 1st level features 1 sunny bright bedroom, full bathroom, hall closet, kitchen, and an open living/dining room.There are hardwood floors throughout. This home is complete with a spacious, private second level featuring 2 large upstairs bedrooms, a sitting/office area, and a bathroom.



The large, tile kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and is equipped with a sink garbage disposal and a water filtration system. There is even room for a large table. A WASHER and DRYER are located in the large kitchen for your convenience.



Central air/heat throughout makes this home comfortable all year round. Beautiful hardwood floors are featured upstairs and down. The living room/dining room features new French style windows. Desirable Columbus Elementary School is located 1 block away! An easy walk to school. 2 parking spots in back, along with a bonus extra storage area; clean with tile flooring.



The mall and Brand Street are a short walk away. Public transportation and the Bee Line stops are on Central Avenue, 1 1/2 blocks away. Come enjoy the neighborhoods quiet charm.



Water, trash, sewer, and gardening are included in the lease. Lease terms are for 12 months or longer. First months rent and 1 month security are needed to move in; $6,300.00 total. Apply on line from the sublet.com listing page. Credit, background, and eviction check required-$27.00.

READY FOR MOVE-IN 11/15/19. small pet ok.