Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

410 W. Lexington Drive

410 West Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 West Lexington Drive, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY 11/27 5-6 PM**
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Spacious and sunny, this 2 level duplex with a front porch showcases 2 parking spaces, a back-yard storage garage, outdoor patio area and a spacious, sunny, country kitchen with WASHER & DRYER, and a side door entrance. The 1st level features 1 sunny bright bedroom, full bathroom, hall closet, kitchen, and an open living/dining room.There are hardwood floors throughout. This home is complete with a spacious, private second level featuring 2 large upstairs bedrooms, a sitting/office area, and a bathroom.

The large, tile kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and is equipped with a sink garbage disposal and a water filtration system. There is even room for a large table. A WASHER and DRYER are located in the large kitchen for your convenience.

Central air/heat throughout makes this home comfortable all year round. Beautiful hardwood floors are featured upstairs and down. The living room/dining room features new French style windows. Desirable Columbus Elementary School is located 1 block away! An easy walk to school. 2 parking spots in back, along with a bonus extra storage area; clean with tile flooring.

The mall and Brand Street are a short walk away. Public transportation and the Bee Line stops are on Central Avenue, 1 1/2 blocks away. Come enjoy the neighborhoods quiet charm.

Water, trash, sewer, and gardening are included in the lease. Lease terms are for 12 months or longer. First months rent and 1 month security are needed to move in; $6,300.00 total. Apply on line from the sublet.com listing page. Credit, background, and eviction check required-$27.00.
READY FOR MOVE-IN 11/15/19. small pet ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 W. Lexington Drive have any available units?
410 W. Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 W. Lexington Drive have?
Some of 410 W. Lexington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 W. Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 W. Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 W. Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 W. Lexington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 410 W. Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 W. Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 410 W. Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 W. Lexington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 W. Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 410 W. Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 W. Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 W. Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 W. Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 W. Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

