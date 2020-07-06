3948 Vista Court

Amenities

Mountain views from this charming traditional home on a peaceful and picturesque street above Foothill Blvd in La Crescenta. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and over 1,600 sqft, this home was recently remodeled with a new kitchen complete with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator). Open floor plan features lower level family room and master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Light and bright with hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, central heat/air. Outside you will find a lovely large grassy front yard and a professionally landscaped back yard – weekly gardener included. 2 car attached garage. New washer and dryer. Very high “Walk-Score” of 70 with shops and restaurants nearby. Blue ribbon highly rated schools. One small dog and/or one cat considered. Excellent income and FICO scores required. 1 year lease. Move in December 1st, 2019.