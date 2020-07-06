All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

3948 Vista Court

3948 Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

3948 Vista Court, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mountain views from this charming traditional home on a peaceful and picturesque street above Foothill Blvd in La Crescenta. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and over 1,600 sqft, this home was recently remodeled with a new kitchen complete with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator). Open floor plan features lower level family room and master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Light and bright with hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, central heat/air. Outside you will find a lovely large grassy front yard and a professionally landscaped back yard – weekly gardener included. 2 car attached garage. New washer and dryer. Very high “Walk-Score” of 70 with shops and restaurants nearby. Blue ribbon highly rated schools. One small dog and/or one cat considered. Excellent income and FICO scores required. 1 year lease. Move in December 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 Vista Court have any available units?
3948 Vista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3948 Vista Court have?
Some of 3948 Vista Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
3948 Vista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 Vista Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3948 Vista Court is pet friendly.
Does 3948 Vista Court offer parking?
Yes, 3948 Vista Court offers parking.
Does 3948 Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3948 Vista Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 Vista Court have a pool?
No, 3948 Vista Court does not have a pool.
Does 3948 Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 3948 Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3948 Vista Court has units with dishwashers.

