All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 365 Burchett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
365 Burchett St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

365 Burchett St

365 Burchett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

365 Burchett Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Fremont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Available 05/01/20 One bedroom condo for rent - Property Id: 255296

Hi, folks! I have a 1 bedroom condo for rent on a beautifully scenic street in the heart of Glendale, Ca.. Located on 365 Burchett Street, close to Pacific, the building location has immediate access to the 134 freeway which connects to Interstate 5; so getting to work will be cake! Both the neighborhood and the building itself are very quiet and clean! The condo's ambiance is lovely! Everything is fresh and new! The residence is on the second floor. It has a balcony with an amazing view of the pool, bbq area and the jacuzzi! The unit also has a dishwasher! Moreover, the building has a big recreation room for resident's to reserve for private gatherings. The asking price per month is $1850.00 which includes the water bill. Please contact Andre @ 818.731.8549 Note: the carpet shown in the pictures was removed and replaced with hardwood laminate flooring. The unit will not be available for viewing until 4/10/2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255296
Property Id 255296

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Burchett St have any available units?
365 Burchett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Burchett St have?
Some of 365 Burchett St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Burchett St currently offering any rent specials?
365 Burchett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Burchett St pet-friendly?
No, 365 Burchett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 365 Burchett St offer parking?
No, 365 Burchett St does not offer parking.
Does 365 Burchett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Burchett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Burchett St have a pool?
Yes, 365 Burchett St has a pool.
Does 365 Burchett St have accessible units?
No, 365 Burchett St does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Burchett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Burchett St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts