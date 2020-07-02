365 Burchett St

Amenities

Hi, folks! I have a 1 bedroom condo for rent on a beautifully scenic street in the heart of Glendale, Ca.. Located on 365 Burchett Street, close to Pacific, the building location has immediate access to the 134 freeway which connects to Interstate 5; so getting to work will be cake! Both the neighborhood and the building itself are very quiet and clean! The condo's ambiance is lovely! Everything is fresh and new! The residence is on the second floor. It has a balcony with an amazing view of the pool, bbq area and the jacuzzi! The unit also has a dishwasher! Moreover, the building has a big recreation room for resident's to reserve for private gatherings. The asking price per month is $1850.00 which includes the water bill. Please contact Andre @ 818.731.8549 Note: the carpet shown in the pictures was removed and replaced with hardwood laminate flooring. The unit will not be available for viewing until 4/10/2020.

No Pets Allowed



