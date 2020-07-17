All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 3541 Fairchild Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3541 Fairchild Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

3541 Fairchild Street

3541 Fairchild Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3541 Fairchild Street, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a large family room with a fireplace. It is conveniently located off the spacious kitchen with generous eat in area. The living room/dining room combo leads to the patio with a built-in brick BBQ and has a mountain view on the south. New air conditioning and heating with a nest thermostat for energy efficient comfort. This is a rare street to street lot with ample parking from Mary Ann Street. The garage is huge and has loads of storage as well asa step down mechanics pit! There is an extra parking pad adjoining the driveway. The laundry is inside and has additional storage. This is a comfortable home located near top CV schools and is close to Montrose Shopping Park, and easy commutes to Glendale, Pasadena, Burbank and Downdown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Fairchild Street have any available units?
3541 Fairchild Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 Fairchild Street have?
Some of 3541 Fairchild Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Fairchild Street currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Fairchild Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Fairchild Street pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Fairchild Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3541 Fairchild Street offer parking?
Yes, 3541 Fairchild Street offers parking.
Does 3541 Fairchild Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Fairchild Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Fairchild Street have a pool?
No, 3541 Fairchild Street does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Fairchild Street have accessible units?
No, 3541 Fairchild Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Fairchild Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 Fairchild Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts