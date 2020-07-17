3541 Fairchild Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a large family room with a fireplace. It is conveniently located off the spacious kitchen with generous eat in area. The living room/dining room combo leads to the patio with a built-in brick BBQ and has a mountain view on the south. New air conditioning and heating with a nest thermostat for energy efficient comfort. This is a rare street to street lot with ample parking from Mary Ann Street. The garage is huge and has loads of storage as well asa step down mechanics pit! There is an extra parking pad adjoining the driveway. The laundry is inside and has additional storage. This is a comfortable home located near top CV schools and is close to Montrose Shopping Park, and easy commutes to Glendale, Pasadena, Burbank and Downdown LA.