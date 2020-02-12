347 Milford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome for lease in Glendale! One bedroom and bath downstairs! Beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces! Inside features include high-ceilings, crown/baseboard molding and recessed lighting. Gorgeous travertine flooring on the first floor with a fireplace in the living room and a private balcony! Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops. Two master suites with en suite bath, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Walking distance to Americana at Brand, Brand Boulevard with popular restaurants and the Glendale Galleria!