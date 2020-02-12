All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

347 Milford Street

347 W Milford St · No Longer Available
Location

347 W Milford St, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome for lease in Glendale! One bedroom and bath downstairs! Beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces! Inside features include high-ceilings, crown/baseboard molding and recessed lighting. Gorgeous travertine flooring on the first floor with a fireplace in the living room and a private balcony! Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops. Two master suites with en suite bath, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Walking distance to Americana at Brand, Brand Boulevard with popular restaurants and the Glendale Galleria!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Milford Street have any available units?
347 Milford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Milford Street have?
Some of 347 Milford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Milford Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 Milford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Milford Street pet-friendly?
No, 347 Milford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 347 Milford Street offer parking?
Yes, 347 Milford Street offers parking.
Does 347 Milford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Milford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Milford Street have a pool?
No, 347 Milford Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 Milford Street have accessible units?
No, 347 Milford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Milford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Milford Street has units with dishwashers.
