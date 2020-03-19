All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:33 PM

3412 Las Palmas Avenue

3412 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Las Palmas Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Experience the extremely sought after Sparr Heights neighborhood of Glendale while leasing this spectacular Spanish home.A rare find,this exquisitely renovated home was expanded to become the showcase home it is today.Over 2100 sq.ft. on 1 level gives you plenty of space to entertain.You will be enchanted with the formal entry way & living room with its views of the Verdugo Mountains.The expansive dining area with built in cabinetry & French door leading to the private yard is open to a designer kitchen.The professionally designed kitchen has a Viking stove,a work island,computer station & so much more!There are 4 bedrooms off the main hall & 2 baths.The 4th bedroom is used as an office.The master is luxurious with walk in closet & private bath.The rear yard is easy care & private.Trader Joes, the Montrose Shopping Park, with its charming restaurants, shops and events as well as Fremont Elementary are all close by. Enjoy the area that everyone grows to love while living in this elegant Sparr Heights home. You will never want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue have any available units?
3412 Las Palmas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 3412 Las Palmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Las Palmas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Las Palmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue offer parking?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Las Palmas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Las Palmas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
