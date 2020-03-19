3412 Las Palmas Avenue

Amenities

Experience the extremely sought after Sparr Heights neighborhood of Glendale while leasing this spectacular Spanish home.A rare find,this exquisitely renovated home was expanded to become the showcase home it is today.Over 2100 sq.ft. on 1 level gives you plenty of space to entertain.You will be enchanted with the formal entry way & living room with its views of the Verdugo Mountains.The expansive dining area with built in cabinetry & French door leading to the private yard is open to a designer kitchen.The professionally designed kitchen has a Viking stove,a work island,computer station & so much more!There are 4 bedrooms off the main hall & 2 baths.The 4th bedroom is used as an office.The master is luxurious with walk in closet & private bath.The rear yard is easy care & private.Trader Joes, the Montrose Shopping Park, with its charming restaurants, shops and events as well as Fremont Elementary are all close by. Enjoy the area that everyone grows to love while living in this elegant Sparr Heights home. You will never want to leave.