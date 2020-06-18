All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:07 AM

326 West WILSON Avenue

326 West Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 West Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute California bungalow now available to rent in central area of Glendale. This charming rear home has gone under detailed restoration and renovation combining the best of modern amenities with vintage details. Bright 1 bedroom 1 bath home has lovely front porch to relax on and features original refinished hardwood floors, crown molding, cased openings & lots of windows. Living room is spacious and opens onto formal dining room with lovely built-in cabinet. Sunny kitchen has modern quartz countertops, new white cabinetry, deep basin sink, new appliances including microwave, stove and refrigerator. Back service porches have washer dryer hookups (side by side) and back entry has room for office or storage. Bedroom has great closet space and en suite bath with tons of shelf space. One parking space and enclosed fenced outdoor area in rear. Small quiet pet under 15lbs ok. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 West WILSON Avenue have any available units?
326 West WILSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West WILSON Avenue have?
Some of 326 West WILSON Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West WILSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 West WILSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West WILSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 West WILSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 326 West WILSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 West WILSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 326 West WILSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West WILSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West WILSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 West WILSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 West WILSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 West WILSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 West WILSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 West WILSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

