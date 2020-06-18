326 West WILSON Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute California bungalow now available to rent in central area of Glendale. This charming rear home has gone under detailed restoration and renovation combining the best of modern amenities with vintage details. Bright 1 bedroom 1 bath home has lovely front porch to relax on and features original refinished hardwood floors, crown molding, cased openings & lots of windows. Living room is spacious and opens onto formal dining room with lovely built-in cabinet. Sunny kitchen has modern quartz countertops, new white cabinetry, deep basin sink, new appliances including microwave, stove and refrigerator. Back service porches have washer dryer hookups (side by side) and back entry has room for office or storage. Bedroom has great closet space and en suite bath with tons of shelf space. One parking space and enclosed fenced outdoor area in rear. Small quiet pet under 15lbs ok. Don't miss it!