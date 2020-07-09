All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 15 2019 at 4:46 PM

320 E Stocker Street

320 E Stocker Street
Location

320 E Stocker Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This third-floor front unit with 1400 sq.ft is located in the prime Rosmoyne area. Some features included are the generous and spacious open floor plan with a high-ceiling, enormous living room, dining room, breakfast area, newer double-pane windows , new laminate Floring , fresh paint throughout .the 2 large bedroom with walk-in closet, loft with the skylight above, and 1.5 bath. There is also a den; with a walk-in closet that can be used as a 2nd bedroom, with plenty of natural light and high ceiling with unobstructed views and a private balcony. The building offers a laundry room, pool, barbecue area, exercise room, and 2 parking spaces with assigned storage. Residents can enjoy the close access to Brand Boulevard, and surrounding areas such as the Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria and cinemas, and a wide variety of restaurants for all your dining and entertainment needs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 E Stocker Street have any available units?
320 E Stocker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 E Stocker Street have?
Some of 320 E Stocker Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 E Stocker Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 E Stocker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E Stocker Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 E Stocker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 320 E Stocker Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 E Stocker Street offers parking.
Does 320 E Stocker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 E Stocker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E Stocker Street have a pool?
Yes, 320 E Stocker Street has a pool.
Does 320 E Stocker Street have accessible units?
No, 320 E Stocker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E Stocker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 E Stocker Street does not have units with dishwashers.

