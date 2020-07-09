320 E Stocker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This third-floor front unit with 1400 sq.ft is located in the prime Rosmoyne area. Some features included are the generous and spacious open floor plan with a high-ceiling, enormous living room, dining room, breakfast area, newer double-pane windows , new laminate Floring , fresh paint throughout .the 2 large bedroom with walk-in closet, loft with the skylight above, and 1.5 bath. There is also a den; with a walk-in closet that can be used as a 2nd bedroom, with plenty of natural light and high ceiling with unobstructed views and a private balcony. The building offers a laundry room, pool, barbecue area, exercise room, and 2 parking spaces with assigned storage. Residents can enjoy the close access to Brand Boulevard, and surrounding areas such as the Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria and cinemas, and a wide variety of restaurants for all your dining and entertainment needs