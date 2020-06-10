All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
315 Chester St #209
315 Chester St #209

315 Chester Street · (818) 839-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Chester Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Chester St #209 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Luxurious 3BR in the Heart of Jewel City - Tastefully remodeled with all new flooring, new recessed lighting, brand new kitchen and bathrooms! Spacious, open floor plan featuring 3-bedrooms and 2-baths and 2 LARGE patios. The entryway coat closet is organized with built-in shelving and hanging racks, maximizing storage space. The kitchen is open and modernly designed, perfect for entertaining guests and easily flowing to the dining and living areas. Bedrooms include mirrored closet doors and also include built-in shelving. Enjoy a convenient, in-unit laundry area in the hallway with a front-loading washer and dryer. 2 Parking spaces, Central AC, Additional Parking storage all included with the unit.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Chester St #209 have any available units?
315 Chester St #209 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Chester St #209 have?
Some of 315 Chester St #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Chester St #209 currently offering any rent specials?
315 Chester St #209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Chester St #209 pet-friendly?
No, 315 Chester St #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 315 Chester St #209 offer parking?
Yes, 315 Chester St #209 does offer parking.
Does 315 Chester St #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Chester St #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Chester St #209 have a pool?
No, 315 Chester St #209 does not have a pool.
Does 315 Chester St #209 have accessible units?
No, 315 Chester St #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Chester St #209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Chester St #209 has units with dishwashers.
