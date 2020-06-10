315 Chester St #209

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Luxurious 3BR in the Heart of Jewel City - Tastefully remodeled with all new flooring, new recessed lighting, brand new kitchen and bathrooms! Spacious, open floor plan featuring 3-bedrooms and 2-baths and 2 LARGE patios. The entryway coat closet is organized with built-in shelving and hanging racks, maximizing storage space. The kitchen is open and modernly designed, perfect for entertaining guests and easily flowing to the dining and living areas. Bedrooms include mirrored closet doors and also include built-in shelving. Enjoy a convenient, in-unit laundry area in the hallway with a front-loading washer and dryer. 2 Parking spaces, Central AC, Additional Parking storage all included with the unit.



GPM

REALTOR® - CA DRE 01995788



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5776714)