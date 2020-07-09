2520 Cañada Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage courtyard range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Sunny bright 1 br in park like setting, Verdugo Woodlands neighborhood. Close to 2 and 210 freeways, sports and picnic activities at Verdugo Park, blocks from shopping in Montrose. Bedroom looks out on landscaped courtyard. Hardwood or tile floors throughout, separate dining area, full size washer dryer, fridge, stove, micro, dishwasher, loads of storage in service porch.

Private one car garage.

For everyone's safety this property is set up for self showing.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637991?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.