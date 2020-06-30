2510 Risa Drive

Amenities

San Rafael Estates Panoramic ViewHome nearby Fern & Glendale Sports Complex. Spacious mid-century modern architectural home, Private and secluded writer's retreat with lush canyon and mountain views. Spacious living room has built-in entertainment wall, wall-to-ceiling rock fireplace, and wide 2 windows-with window seats-showcasing the spectacular view. Freshly refurbished Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Lots of Cabinets, Quartz or Corian Style Counter Tops. Wood, Hard Wood & Tile Floors. Crown & Base Moldings. 2 Br at downstairs, Master, 2 other Br & 2 Ba at upstairs. French doors adjacent to the family/dining room with 2 skylights open to a tranquil patio with terraced gardens and stairs leading to a private viewing station with panoramic views-perfect to relax and enjoy morning coffee and evening sunsets. The three upstairs bedrooms are bright and include a master with private bath with shower. Top of the property-concrete patio is a wonderful place to entertain.