Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:40 PM

2510 Risa Drive

2510 Risa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Risa Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
San Rafael Estates Panoramic ViewHome nearby Fern & Glendale Sports Complex. Spacious mid-century modern architectural home, Private and secluded writer's retreat with lush canyon and mountain views. Spacious living room has built-in entertainment wall, wall-to-ceiling rock fireplace, and wide 2 windows-with window seats-showcasing the spectacular view. Freshly refurbished Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Lots of Cabinets, Quartz or Corian Style Counter Tops. Wood, Hard Wood & Tile Floors. Crown & Base Moldings. 2 Br at downstairs, Master, 2 other Br & 2 Ba at upstairs. French doors adjacent to the family/dining room with 2 skylights open to a tranquil patio with terraced gardens and stairs leading to a private viewing station with panoramic views-perfect to relax and enjoy morning coffee and evening sunsets. The three upstairs bedrooms are bright and include a master with private bath with shower. Top of the property-concrete patio is a wonderful place to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Risa Drive have any available units?
2510 Risa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Risa Drive have?
Some of 2510 Risa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Risa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Risa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Risa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Risa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2510 Risa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Risa Drive offers parking.
Does 2510 Risa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Risa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Risa Drive have a pool?
No, 2510 Risa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Risa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2510 Risa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Risa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Risa Drive has units with dishwashers.

