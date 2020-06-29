2414 Hollister Terr

Amenities

Rare Rental Opportunity - Glenoaks Canyon - This 1929 original Spanish home is an entertainers paradise with heated pool/spa, paddle tennis court and covered lounge area. A flourishing garden arcade welcomes you to this single story treasure on one of nicest streets in the highly sought after community of Glenoaks Canyon. Walking distance to highly rated Glenoaks Elementary, charming neighborhood park, and beautiful hiking trails, it is perfect for evening strolls and meeting friendly neighbors. The living room is decorated with vintage sconces and a cozy fireplace, which opens up to the dining room overlooking the plush garden. Charming Spanish style kitchen with brand new oven/range and a large dining nook. Newly upgraded home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with central air and heat and huge back yard (50 x 200 lot). Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.



