Glendale, CA
2414 Hollister Terr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2414 Hollister Terr

2414 Hollister Terrace · No Longer Available
Glendale
Location

2414 Hollister Terrace, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rare Rental Opportunity - Glenoaks Canyon - This 1929 original Spanish home is an entertainers paradise with heated pool/spa, paddle tennis court and covered lounge area. A flourishing garden arcade welcomes you to this single story treasure on one of nicest streets in the highly sought after community of Glenoaks Canyon. Walking distance to highly rated Glenoaks Elementary, charming neighborhood park, and beautiful hiking trails, it is perfect for evening strolls and meeting friendly neighbors. The living room is decorated with vintage sconces and a cozy fireplace, which opens up to the dining room overlooking the plush garden. Charming Spanish style kitchen with brand new oven/range and a large dining nook. Newly upgraded home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with central air and heat and huge back yard (50 x 200 lot). Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5588614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Hollister Terr have any available units?
2414 Hollister Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Hollister Terr have?
Some of 2414 Hollister Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Hollister Terr currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Hollister Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Hollister Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Hollister Terr is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Hollister Terr offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Hollister Terr offers parking.
Does 2414 Hollister Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Hollister Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Hollister Terr have a pool?
Yes, 2414 Hollister Terr has a pool.
Does 2414 Hollister Terr have accessible units?
No, 2414 Hollister Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Hollister Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Hollister Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
