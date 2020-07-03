213 East Broadway

Amenities

A home away from home, remodeled with nice accents.

3 miles from the ocean in La Jolla and Torrey Pines golf course; a half mile to the UC San Diego campus; and easy access to freeways. This 1,250 square foot condo has its own sunny entrance on the south side of a 4-plex, and $70,000 in tasteful, modern upgrades and furnishings. It includes an extra bonus room for sleeping as needed.



The large bedroom downstairs has a queen bed, separate bath, and patio. The smaller bedroom downstairs has a queen bed, and its own bath. The bonus room upstairs has its own bath as well, plus a sturdy couch that converts to a queen bed. It closes for privacy, and can be a quiet space for reading or working.



The living room has a Yamaha piano (not in the way if you do not play).



Our home is furnished as a residence, which means its comfortable living throughout. We already paid our housekeeper, so she can come by and help clean every other week.



The complex has a pool and Jacuzzi. There are two parks nearby and a canyon for walking or running. This area is a magnet for bike riders, up the coast on weekends or to UCSD for commuters.



The Westfield Shopping Mall, Trader Joes and Whole Foods are each under a mile from home. Vons grocery is in walking distance. Transportation is easy and the neighborhood is safe.



Internet via wifi boost throughout the house is via Spectrum which I just pinged at 220 mbps down and 12 mbps up. The bandwidth is consistently strong. Three TVs have premium channels.



We take our shoes off walking in the door. Please do the same. We want to keep things clean.



A comfortable and cheerful home away from home and makes San Diego a charm. Perfect for a visiting professor or business person, coming with a family. The unit rents at a minimum of 2 months at a time. Normally, it helps to have one month notice before move in.