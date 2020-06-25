211 E California Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

Wonderful 2-bedroom 2-bath condo in Glendale. Conveniently located near Americana at Brand,

Glendale Galleria. Inside features include

beautiful flooring, a private balcony with a view and ample windows that beam in

natural lighting. Bright and spacious living room with a decorative fireplace. Kitchen complete with

beautiful wooden cabinetry, plenty of counter/cooking space and tile flooring. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Complex features assigned parking and a court yard with a BBQ area and lounge chairs! This opportunity will not last!