211 E California Avenue

Amenities
Wonderful 2-bedroom 2-bath condo in Glendale. Conveniently located near Americana at Brand,
Glendale Galleria. Inside features include
beautiful flooring, a private balcony with a view and ample windows that beam in
natural lighting. Bright and spacious living room with a decorative fireplace. Kitchen complete with
beautiful wooden cabinetry, plenty of counter/cooking space and tile flooring. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Complex features assigned parking and a court yard with a BBQ area and lounge chairs! This opportunity will not last!