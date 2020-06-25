All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

211 E California Avenue

211 East California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

211 East California Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Wonderful 2-bedroom 2-bath condo in Glendale. Conveniently located near Americana at Brand,
Glendale Galleria. Inside features include
beautiful flooring, a private balcony with a view and ample windows that beam in
natural lighting. Bright and spacious living room with a decorative fireplace. Kitchen complete with
beautiful wooden cabinetry, plenty of counter/cooking space and tile flooring. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Complex features assigned parking and a court yard with a BBQ area and lounge chairs! This opportunity will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E California Avenue have any available units?
211 E California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E California Avenue have?
Some of 211 E California Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 E California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 E California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 211 E California Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 E California Avenue offers parking.
Does 211 E California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E California Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 E California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 E California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 E California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 E California Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

