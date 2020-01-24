All apartments in Glendale
2108 El Arbolita Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2108 El Arbolita Drive

2108 El Arbolita Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,630

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This pretty, rustic, furnished (negotiable to be rented as unfurnished), 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home property rental is located on a friendly and peaceful Verdugo Woodlands neighborhood in Glendale. Near public transportation stops/hubs, a bus station, parks and playground, and Glendale Community College.

The homes comfortable interior features include polished hardwood floors in the living room and tiled floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with finely crafted wooden cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The bathrooms are furnished with big vanity cabinets and shower stalls. There are in-unit washer and dryer available (the washer will be repaired/replaced) along with central air conditioning and gas heating. The exterior has a yard with fruit trees, a swimming pool, and a balconycool spots for relaxation either alone or with family members during free time.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, trash, cable/internet, pool cleaning ($100/month), and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with on-street parking.

Its a dog-friendly property but only small dogs are allowed.

Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Glorietta Park, Montrose Community Park, and Descanso Gardens.

(RLNE5564995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 El Arbolita Drive have any available units?
2108 El Arbolita Drive has a unit available for $4,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 El Arbolita Drive have?
Some of 2108 El Arbolita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 El Arbolita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 El Arbolita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 El Arbolita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 El Arbolita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2108 El Arbolita Drive offer parking?
No, 2108 El Arbolita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2108 El Arbolita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 El Arbolita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 El Arbolita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2108 El Arbolita Drive has a pool.
Does 2108 El Arbolita Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 El Arbolita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 El Arbolita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 El Arbolita Drive has units with dishwashers.
