2108 El Arbolita Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This pretty, rustic, furnished (negotiable to be rented as unfurnished), 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home property rental is located on a friendly and peaceful Verdugo Woodlands neighborhood in Glendale. Near public transportation stops/hubs, a bus station, parks and playground, and Glendale Community College.



The homes comfortable interior features include polished hardwood floors in the living room and tiled floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with finely crafted wooden cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The bathrooms are furnished with big vanity cabinets and shower stalls. There are in-unit washer and dryer available (the washer will be repaired/replaced) along with central air conditioning and gas heating. The exterior has a yard with fruit trees, a swimming pool, and a balconycool spots for relaxation either alone or with family members during free time.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, trash, cable/internet, pool cleaning ($100/month), and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with on-street parking.



Its a dog-friendly property but only small dogs are allowed.



Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Glorietta Park, Montrose Community Park, and Descanso Gardens.



(RLNE5564995)