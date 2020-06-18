All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2055 Watson St

2055 Watson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Watson Street, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Touched by beauty! Just updated with split system A/C and tankless water heater. Situated in a sought-after area in Glendale resides a family home that features a very clean manicured front yard, colorful flowers that create a beautiful entryway and a nice porch, perfect for seating! This Spanish styled home is located on a cul-de-sac street right below Kenneth and offers a bright and spacious floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek hardwood and tile flooring, baseboard and crown moldings with lighting fixtures, ample number of windows and plenty of storage space.

(RLNE5475195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Watson St have any available units?
2055 Watson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Watson St have?
Some of 2055 Watson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Watson St currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Watson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Watson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Watson St is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Watson St offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Watson St offers parking.
Does 2055 Watson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 Watson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Watson St have a pool?
No, 2055 Watson St does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Watson St have accessible units?
No, 2055 Watson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Watson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 Watson St has units with dishwashers.

