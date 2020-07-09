20 211 North Isabel

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open House Saturday 11 am - 4 pm!Location, location, location! Walk to Glendales most popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment, including Glendale Fashion Center. Laundry on site, covered parking, and air conditioning is included. We are sure you will want to call this home! Structure Type: Courtyard Apartments with laundry on site.

It is on the 2 second floor. Pets: ok.



Amenities: 2 Stories, Hot water, 1 Year lease, Laminate floors, 1 Parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 Parking

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=2212



IT491226 - IT49CU2212