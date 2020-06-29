1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous recently renovated Las Hadas townhome in highly desirable Rancho San Rafael Hills in Glendale. Great open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Living room and family room open to private patio with expansive canyon views. High ceilings and windows throughout bathe the home in sunlight. All 3 bedrooms up, including a spacious master-suite with en-suite, soaking tub, walk-in closet, and stunning views. Wake up to a beautiful sunrise each morning! 2-car attached garage with direct entrance. Enjoy association pool, tennis courts, recreation room, playground and more.