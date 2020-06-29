All apartments in Glendale
1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA

1916 Caminito De La Luna · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Caminito De La Luna, Glendale, CA 91208
Las Hadas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous recently renovated Las Hadas townhome in highly desirable Rancho San Rafael Hills in Glendale. Great open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Living room and family room open to private patio with expansive canyon views. High ceilings and windows throughout bathe the home in sunlight. All 3 bedrooms up, including a spacious master-suite with en-suite, soaking tub, walk-in closet, and stunning views. Wake up to a beautiful sunrise each morning! 2-car attached garage with direct entrance. Enjoy association pool, tennis courts, recreation room, playground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA have any available units?
1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA have?
Some of 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA currently offering any rent specials?
1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA pet-friendly?
No, 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA offer parking?
Yes, 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA offers parking.
Does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA have a pool?
Yes, 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA has a pool.
Does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA have accessible units?
No, 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 CAMINITO DE LA LUNA has units with dishwashers.

